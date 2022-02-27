Where is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet set? – region info and where it’s based on

With every new generation of Pokémon games comes a new region to explore as you catch ‘em all. These locations are always inspired by real world locations, with their Pokémon inhabitants often crafted from those locations as well. Here is where Pokémon Scarlet and Violet takes place and where it is inspired by.

Unfortunately, as of this writing, we do not have a name given for the new region shown off in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. So far we have only seen an announcement trailer for the games with no explanation of the region outside of some returning Pokémon and the new starters. That being said, we can guess where the inspiration for the new region comes from.

Looking at the announcement trailer had a lot of people pointing out that the region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is based on Spain. There is Spanish-like iconography in the live action portion of the trailer and the in-game locations look like they were taken from Barcelona and wild areas of the country.

With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seemingly being based on Spain, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some specific Pokémon get new versions. Near the top of the list would be Tauros as a nod to the Running of the Bulls.