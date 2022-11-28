What is the release date for the Vault of the Incarnates raid in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

The Dragon Isles are ripe for exploring in the Dragonflight expansion for World of Warcraft. Blizzard is bringing players back to their familiar home of Azeroth in this adventure and away from the controversial afterlives setting of Shadowlands. Of course, with a new expansion comes a new raid, and players will not have to wait too long to enter the Vault of the Incarnates.

When does the Vault of the Incarnates raid launch in Dragonflight?

The Vault of the Incarnates raid will be available on December 13 in North America and December 14 in Europe. It features eight all-new bosses. The raid takes place in a Titan prison used to hold the Incarnates for millennia. Raszageth, the leader of the Primalists, performs a foul ritual to unleash her siblings so together they can purge the world of the Titans’ influence. The champions of Azeroth must assault this impregnable fortress and break their defenses to end this threat. While many could fall, defeat condemns all the realms to the Incarnates’ reign of fire and blood.

For the first time ever, Blizzard is releasing Mythic difficulty at the same time as both Normal and Heroic. Here is the official release dates for all difficulties:

Week of December 12: Normal, Heroic, and Mythic Vault of the Incarnates will open with the weekly maintenance for each region

Week of December 19: Vault of the Incarnates Raid Finder Wing 1 opens

Week of January 2: Vault of the Incarnates Raid Finder Wing 2 opens

Week of January 16: Vault of the Incarnates Raid Finder Wing 3 opens

Also for the first time ever, Cross-faction Mythic Vault of the Incarnates will be available from the start of the raid launch. Hall of Fame entries will require at least 16 out of 20 raiders to be from the same guild and faction to be eligible for rewards.

Related: Should you level with War Mode on in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Answered

Dragonflight is a return to form for the aging MMO. Players looking to get a head start in The Dragon Isles should know the most important dragonriding talents on their journey.