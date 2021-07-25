What is the release date of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s next DLC, The Siege of Paris, promises to be an epic look into one of the most ambitious battles in Viking history. The DLC will feature historical figures from Frankia during this time period, and requires players to infiltrate the city of Paris and Seine river for a “prolonged siege,” in order to ensure the future of their clan.

Despite the hype, Ubsioft has been officially tight-lipped about its release date so far. And it isn’t the only expansion for this game suffering the same fate either, as the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour has only received a release window of this fall but no specific date.

But now we may have an idea of when it’s set to launch. Twitter account CriptAssassINI recently posted a screenshot sent to them by a fan named Lorenzo, which displayed a message from Ubisoft on the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox page.

🏰 #AssassinsCreedValhalla's second DLC will be released on August 5th!



Thanks to our fan Lorenzo for sending us the pic!

The screenshot shows a potential date for the DLC, which is August 5. The message was removed from the page a few minutes later, which either means this was an actual leak or it was simply a placeholder date. However, Ubisoft should be revealing the official date soon, which will finally settle this.