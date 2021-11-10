What is the release date of Decidueye in Pokémon Unite?

The Pokémon Company recently teased the arrival of Decidueye in Pokémon Unite. It will be the 27th addition to the Pokémon roster in the game and will play the role of an attacker. Decidueye uses leaves to deal damage, and its high mobility will give you an advantage over the opponents. Fans are eagerly waiting for it, and here’s when it will release.

Pokémon Unite: Decidueye Release Date

As of now, The Pokémon Company has not revealed the official release date of Decidueye; however, as per the leaks, it will be arriving on November 19. Its Unite License is expected to be costly as you will have to spend 10,000 Aeos Coins or 575 Aeos Gems for it.

Nock nock! Who is that flying true like an arrow in the #PokemonUNITE arena? pic.twitter.com/GX4YMVf7RR — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) November 9, 2021

Its abilities include Leafage, Astonish, Razor Leaf, Leaf Storm, Spirit Shackle, and Shadow Sneak, while the Unite Move is called Nock Nock. The exact details about the damage, movement, and other stats are unknown, and we will update those once Decidueye arrives in the game.

Meanwhile, a brand new battle pass titled “Sun, Sun, Sunshine” is now available in Pokémon Unite that includes “Adept Style” Holowear for Charizard as an early tier reward and Venusaur’s new “Sunshine Style” Holowear as the final reward.