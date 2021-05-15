What is the release date of Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion?

The Endwalker expansion for Final Fantasy XIV is the beginning of a brand new story. The previous one for the MMO began nearly 10 years ago, and the upcoming story is set to expand the game with massive locations, a new hub world, and jobs, the Sage and Reaper. The jobs allow players to play a certain class and serve a certain role. The Sage will be a healer, and the Reaper will be a melee DPS.

Following the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2021 event, it was announced that Endwalker would be released on November 23, 2021. Still, many players are left speculating about how the next part of the story occurs as one of the new locations will be the moon. The area for the moon, Mare Lamentorum, will have gravity and air, which will be explained in Endwalker’s story. Mare Lamentorum is only one area of the moon, giving the developers plenty of room to expand in future updates.

The trust system is also being updated for Endwalker. The trust system allows a player to team up with three other non-player characters to complete duties in the game. The exact details of these adjustments have not been shared. Additional changes include a small-scale PvP mode, and players will no longer have belts, but those are being replaced with slots for main weapons and rings.

Endwalker will serve as a foundation for future Final Fantasy XIV updates and expansions. With a new story comes the welcome addition of new dungeons, encounters, and characters to meet on the moon. Players have been invested in the previous for 10 years, and the next chapter is still of adventures. Despite the expansion being called Endwalker, the development stressed this would not be the end.