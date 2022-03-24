What is the release date of Final Fantasy XIV’s Newfound Adventure update?

Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion ended a nearly ten-year story that connects back to the original game before it was completely reworked. Despite it being the end of a chapter, the Final Fantasy XIV adventure is not over. We’ll see the seeds of the next adventure in the Newfound Adventure update, as the Warrior of Light becomes an adventurer. What is the release date for the Final Fantasy XIV Newfound Adventure update?

The Newfound Adventure update will arrive with patch 6.1. The update is expected to launch sometime in mid-April, which could mean we might see it any time from April 11 to April 24. These dates center in the middle of April, but we do not have an exact timeline. We’ll likely learn more concrete details closer to the end of March, potentially even a week or two before it launches.

The Newfound Adventure update will feature several new Main Scenario Quests, a Minstrels’ Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria battle, the release of the Empyreum Residential District, even more Huldibrand Adventures, a new dungeon, alliance raid, and much more. Endwalker was released at the end of 2021 and saw massive commercial success. Hopefully, we won’t see the same server queue problems Endwalker had when it launched.