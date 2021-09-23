Kirby explores a new world in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

A brand new Kirby game was announced during Nintendo’s Direct. Called Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the game is slated to release in Spring 2022. Based on the footage shown in the Direct, Kirby awakens on a strange island that has buildings and other objects similar to the real world. The island is overgrown with plants and other vegetation.

Discovery of the Stars was actually leaked ahead of the Direct. A user on ResetEra discovered the game listed on Nintendo of Japan’s release schedule. The leak eventually spread throughout social media and other gaming outlets before the official Direct.

Discovery of the Stars is the first full-length console Kirby game since 2018’s Kirby Star Allies. There have been smaller Kirby games that have been released since Star Allies, including a remake of Kirby’s Epic Yarn on the 3DS that was released in 2019. The free-to-play multiplayer game Super Kirby Clash was released in 2020. Also released in 2020 was Kirby Fighters 2 a sequel to one of the bonus games from Kirby: Triple Deluxe.

Other big announcements made during the Direct alongside Discovery of the Stars include Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, an expansion for Monster Hunters Rise, and the upcoming Sakurai presents for the final Smash character.