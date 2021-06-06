What is the release date of the League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.4 update?

Riot Games has recently released the League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.3 update, which added a ton of new content, including Irelia and Riven, champions skins, runes updates, and more, along with a bunch of improvements and optimizations. In addition to this, ARAM mode is also back for another testing round with a few tweaks and newly added features. Riot will release the next patch in around two months, and here is the exact release date of the League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.4 update.

League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.4 Update Release Date

League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.4 Update will release on July 28 (01:00 UTC) in the countries with access to its open beta and will be available to download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The size of the update and the features coming with this patch have not been revealed yet by Riot, but they might expand the open beta testing to a few more regions.

Once a patch gets released, players can play on the previous version of the game for 24 hours. After that, they will have to update the game to the latest patch; otherwise, they won’t be able to queue up. We will do a detailed article listing the APK and OBB download link along with a step-by-step guide to install the latest version of League of Legends: Wild Rift.