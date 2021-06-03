How to get Irelia and Riven for free in League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.3 update has been released officially in all the regions with the access to open beta and players can download it from Google Play Store or App Store. The latest patch has added two new champions in the game, Irelia and Riven, that can be bought for 5500 Blue Motes or 725 Wild Cores each from the in-game store; however, not everyone can afford to spend their hard-earned money on them.

Thus, Riot has introduced a brand new event in the game called Broken Blades that will allow players to unlock one of these champions for free along with a bunch of other rewards by completing a few simple missions.

Broken Blades Event Duration

Broken Blades event is available in the game and will run till June 15 (23:59 UTC), and in addition to this, players are suggested to claim the rewards they unlock as soon as possible after they complete a mission as they will become unavailable after the event ends.

Missions and Rewards

Before starting completing missions, players will have to select one champion out of Irelia and Riven to unlock the missions regarding the selected champion. Both the champions have a different set of missions and rewards; however, regardless of the champion they choose, they will be able to unlock any one of them after obtaining the champion chest. Here is the list of all the missions and rewards that you will be getting:

Riven, The Exile

Irelia is an Ionian champion that is normally played in the Baron Lane as a fighter. She offers a decent amount of damage and has a good mobility; however, she can be tough to learn; so might not be a suitable champion for beginners.

Primary Missions

Proven in Battle (Play 5 games or participate in the first blood takedown): Maidens of the Blade icon

Maidens of the Blade icon This May Hurt (Deal 65,000 damage to enemy champions): 150 Blue Motes

150 Blue Motes Last One Standing (Play 5 games or win a game while having at least 15 takedowns): You’ve Been Exiled bauble

You’ve Been Exiled bauble Rout Them! (As a team, kill a total of 1,000 minions): 150 Blue Motes

150 Blue Motes Formidable Warrior (Play 5 games or get a triple kill or greater): Broken Blades Champion Selection Chest (Riven or Irelia)

Broken Blades Champion Selection Chest (Riven or Irelia) The Spoils of War (Earn 60,000 gold): 150 Blue Motes

150 Blue Motes Leading the Vanguard (Play 5 games or earn an S rank medal): Broken Blades Pose Selection Chest (Riven Pose or Irelia Pose)

Broken Blades Pose Selection Chest (Riven Pose or Irelia Pose) The Ancient Foe (As a team, kill Baron Nashor 2 times): 150 Blue Motes

150 Blue Motes The Storm, and the Sword (Play 5 games or as Riven, get a takedown on an enemy champion that was recently hit with Wind Slash): Fury of the Blade icon

Dance to the rhythm of war with Irelia. pic.twitter.com/Q94neqTcTm — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 3, 2021

Secondary Missions

For the First Lands! (Play 5 games or win a game playing as an Ionian champion): 20 Poro Coins

20 Poro Coins Challenge Accepted (Deal 65,000 damage to enemy champions): 150 Blue Motes

150 Blue Motes Blind Their Scouts (Play 5 games or destroy at least 6 enemy wards in a single game): 20 Poro Coins

20 Poro Coins Unworthy of the Blade (As a team, kill a total of 1,000 minions): 150 Blue Motes

150 Blue Motes Light On Your Feet ( Play 5 games or win a game in under 14 minutes): 20 Poro Coins

20 Poro Coins All Ionia’s Riches (Earn 60,000 gold): 150 Blue Motes

150 Blue Motes Pacify the Drakes (Play 5 games or win a game where your team defeated at least two dragons): 20 Poro Coins

20 Poro Coins Triumph Over Oblivion (As a team, kill Baron Nashor 2 times): 150 Blue Motes

150 Blue Motes Effortless Grace (Play 5 games or as Irelia, use Bladesurge to dash to 3 enemy different champions within 5 seconds): 20 Poro Coins

20 Poro Coins Light On Your Feet (Play 5 games or win a game in under 14 minutes): Maidens of the Blade icon

Riven, the Exile

Just like Irellia, Riven is also played in Baron Lane, where she takes the role of a fighter; however, she’s not as difficult as Irelia to get used to. Hence, she’s suitable for both beginners and advanced players. In addition to this, she can be pretty deadly in the game because of a high damage rate and mobility.

Primary Missions

For the First Lands! (Play 5 games or win a game playing as an Ionian champion): Maidens of the Blade icon

Maidens of the Blade icon Challenge Accepted (Deal 65,000 damage to enemy champions): 150 Blue Motes

150 Blue Motes Blind Their Scouts (Play 5 games or destroy at least 6 enemy wards in a single game): Sharp and Deadly bauble

bauble Unworthy of the Blade (As a team, kill a total of 1,000 minions): 150 Blue Motes

150 Blue Motes Light On Your Feet (Play 5 games or win a game in under 14 minutes): Broken Blades Champion Selection Chest (Riven or Irelia)

Broken Blades Champion Selection Chest (Riven or Irelia) All Ionia’s Riches (Earn 60,000 gold): 150 Blue Motes

150 Blue Motes Pacify the Drakes (Play 5 games or win a game where your team defeated at least two dragons): Broken Blades Pose Selection Chest (Riven Pose or Irelia Pose)

Broken Blades Pose Selection Chest (Riven Pose or Irelia Pose) Triumph Over Oblivion (As a team, kill Baron Nashor 2 times): 150 Blue Motes

150 Blue Motes Effortless Grace (Play 5 games or as Irelia, use Bladesurge to dash to 3 enemy different champions within 5 seconds): Fury of the Blade icon

Take up your broken blade with Riven. pic.twitter.com/QdKJ3ZUZc6 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 3, 2021

