What is the release date of Sons of the Forest?

The highly anticipated sequel to early access survival success story The Forest, Sons of the Forest finally has a release date. After developer Endnight Games revealed the game during The Game Awards in 2019, news concerning the sequel all but dried up for two years.

In November 2021, Endnight Games unveiled the release date for Sons of the Forest with a new trailer. The game will launch on May 20, 2022, for PC, roughly eight years after the original game stormed Steam charts and forever cemented itself as a survival success.

At the time of writing, Sons of the Forest has only been confirmed for PC. However, the previous title, The Forest, went on to be released for all major platforms, so it’s likely that Sons of the Forest will also be released for these platforms in the future.

Sons of the Forest is slated to be a sequel to The Forest, set years after the first game’s events. Some details in the new trailer line up with The Forest, such as the horribly mutated cannibal enemies and the scientific facility players enter towards the end of the game. However, there are many new features too, including companions, improved crafting mechanics, and far more grotesque enemies to battle.