What is the Ritual of Dragon Communion in Elden Ring

The Dragon Communion in Elden Ring is a location you can visit in the game, with a church that features multiple dragon statues that have been destroyed. At the center of the church is an altar with red flames, next to a downed dragon statue. In this guide, we discuss what the Ritual of the Dragon Communion is and how it works in Elden Ring.

If you need to reach this location, you’ll need to traverse through the Coastal Caves on the west part of Limgrave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you attempt to interact with the altar, nothing will happen so long as you do not have a Dragon Heart in your inventory. If you do, you’ll be able to earn an exclusive item from the altar. Otherwise, nothing will happen.

It’s important to note that interacting with this altar will not do anything fatal. Instead, it merely gives you items. It does not make Elden Ring more difficult to play or increase the difficulty in some fashion. You don’t have to worry about making things even harder for yourself. You only need to worry about this location if you have a Dragon Heart, which you can obtain by defeating any of the Dragons in Elden Ring.