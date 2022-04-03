What is the Saint Paul Island safe code (End of World War 2 [EU]) in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, there is a safe inside the military prefab building on the dockside south of Saint Paul Cathedral. The safe code for this safe is also inside the same building, specifically on a shelf over the desks to the left of the door. Select the safe code in the Mementos section on the Collectables tab, and you’ll see that it says, “End of World War 2 [EU]”. Like the Baptism of Poland safe code, this safe code requires you to know (or else Google) some European history. The code is the date on which World War II ended in Europe, otherwise known as Victory in Europe Day or VE Day.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The end of World War II in Europe came on May 8, 1945, but because Techland is a Polish developer, you need to format the date in the European way. So the day comes first, then the month, then the year i.e. 8/5/1945. The Saint Paul Island (End of World War 2 [EU]) safe code in Dying Light 2 is therefore 85-19-45.

Related: What is the Church of Saint Thomas safe code in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use the code on the safe to open it, and you’ll find a red duck inside. But you might find that you can’t pick the red duck up. This seems to be because the red ducks are (or at least were) used to unlock the Bicycle Parkour Challenge easter egg, which was removed from the game in update 1.2. Whether or not Techland intends to put this easter egg back in at a later date is currently unknown.