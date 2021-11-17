What is the start date of Fall Guys Season 6?

Seasons last fairly long in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and although we don’t yet know the exact date Fall Guys Season 6 will start, we do know when it will be revealed. The official Fall Guys Twitter account announced the date of their next live stream, cheekily titled “Big Streamus 2: The Dabbening.”

Viewers can tune in on Tuesday, November 23, at 12 PM ET or 9 AM PT. The stream will reveal the official start date of Season 6, and it will feature trailers and interviews, as well as show off new gameplay, features, and costumes.

The Twitter announcement also included some small details that might provide a glimpse of what’s coming in the new update. The costumes shown include a Valkyrie, a strongman, a seal balancing a ball on its nose, and a ringleader style suit and top hat combo. Characters appear to be on a course resembling a giant Slip ‘N Slide. The background also features several carnival tents and hot air balloons, one of which is in the shape of a giant chicken.

Those still looking to take part in Fall Guys Season 5, which sports jungle adventure-themed levels and modes, aren’t too late though. Players will have until November 30, when the season officially ends, to experience all the current season still has to offer.