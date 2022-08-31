What is this week’s Dares of Eternity loot pool in Destiny 2? – August 30

The Dares of Eternity is the intergalactic game show in Destiny 2, and Xur holds it. Normally, Xur only shows up on Fridays at a random location to exchange exotic loot with lucky Guardians who can locate him, but he’s taken a more open presence as the show’s host. You can choose to compete in a fireteam of six Guardians to win some impressive rewards. The loot table swaps out each week. This guide covers the loot pool for Dares of Eternity in Destiny 2.

Dares of Eternity Loot Pool for August 30

The assortment of loot you can earn from the Dares of Eternity varies from each week, but there are three distinct loot pools that you can earn.

For the week of August 30, during the Season of Plunder, these are all the rewards you can earn while participating in the Dares of Eternity game.

Cold Denial

Falling Guillotine

False Promises

Gensym Knight Set

Hollow Words

Kairos Function Set

Nature of the Beast

Seventh Seraph Carbine

Seventh Seraph CQC-12

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver

Seventh Seraph SAW

Seventh Seraph SI-2

Seventh Seraph VY-7

Temptation’s Hook

Truthteller

Whispering Slab

These weapons and armor will rotate out every Tuesday following the weekly reset in Destiny 2. Make sure to repeat this content enough times to try and get some improved gear or try to reroll on weapons with preferred perks.

You can expect to earn these weapons and armor sets when you reach the end of the Dares of Eternity. We recommend participating in the Legend version of this activity for the best rewards. You will have more powerful foes to battle against, but there’s a better chance for some superior gear, and you can earn Enhancement Prisms as a reward. In addition, you will receive a weekly Pinnacle gear drop for reaching a score of 250,000 at the end, similar to the other activities in Destiny 2.