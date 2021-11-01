What is Zen Mode in Riders Republic?

There are two modes for you to play in Riders Republic: Career Mode or Zen Mode. Career Mode is where you’ll spend the majority of your time racing through the most intense extreme sports events Ubisoft could create. Zen Mode is something else entirely. In this guide, we’ll explain what Zen Mode is so you know if it’s for you or not.

What is Zen Mode?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Zen Mode is a version of Riders Republic without the events, progression, or any other players. When you start it up, you’re placed in the world from a random point and told to go and freely explore. You can check out any part of the world you’d like, and there’s no pressure on you to do anything. You can ride to a pretty spot and watch the days pass, or see how long it takes you to fly, ski, or bike across the entire map.

The only disadvantage to playing in Zen Mode is that there are no other players on the map, and you can’t progress your career in any way. You can’t earn stars, grab collectibles, or pick up any cash at all. Instead, you’re restricted to the purely relaxing sense that there’s nothing you need to do and that you have endless possibilities at your fingertips. Our advice is to equip a Rocketwing and fly across the map to start with.