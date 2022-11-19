What level should you be for the Stony Cliff Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

You are now finally going on your amazing adventure in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and nothing is stopping you from becoming the strongest trainer in Paldea. However, there are some giant Pokemon that can cause you problems if your Pokemon is not strong enough for the battles. Having a decent level before a fight is also a very important part of the Pokemon experience, as you could easily just lose because your Pokemon were just not good enough. Well, the Stony Cliff Titan is a problem that needs solving, so here’s the level your Pokemon should be to battle this monster in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Minimum level required to defeat the Stony Cliff Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you just finished the intro of the game and have been sent on your adventure from the Academy, your Pokemon should be around level 10. Unfortunately, that is not enough to defeat the Stony Cliff Titan.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When battling the Stony Cliff Titan, players will need most of their team to have at least level 15 to survive in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. A level 15 Pokemon that doesn’t suffer any Rock weaknesses should be able to resist one to two hits from the Stony Cliff Titan before fainting. This should be enough to get a few hits in and should be easy if you have a full, six Pokemon team.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have a level 20 Water-type Pokemon, terastallize, and use the Water Pulse ability, you should be able to get around 60% of its health in the first phase and 50% in the second. So, just a single level 20 Water-type Pokemon should be more than enough for this battle.