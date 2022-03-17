What systems will Hogwarts Legacy be playable on?

After a leak, announcement, and utter silence for almost a year, Hogwarts Legacy, the much-anticipated third-person action RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, will finally be hitting store shelves later this year, barring any delays.

While players have just learned a ton of new information about Hogwarts Legacy thanks to a recent deep dive in Sony’s State of Play livestream, they also might be wondering what platforms they’ll need in order to get their hands on the upcoming game.

Luckily, Hogwarts Legacy will be available on most of the usual platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The only current platform that Hogwarts Legacy isn’t coming out on is Nintendo Switch, but considering how detailed and graphically intense the game seems from trailers, this shouldn’t be surprising for most players.

Hogwarts Legacy, which was originally announced all the way back in 2020 during Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase, allows players to go on their own wizarding story in the Harry Potter universe, creating their own characters, casting spells, crafting potions, and more. The game is scheduled to be released sometime in Holiday 2022, although an exact month or date has yet to be announced.