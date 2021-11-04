What time does League of Legends Arcane Jinx skin release in Fortnite?

In celebration of the release of the Netflix series Arcane, Riot Games has teamed up with Epic Games to bring Jinx to Fortnite. One of the champions from League of Legends and the star of the show to Fortnite. Jinx is known to dominate the bot lane, using her built-in crowd-control and superior firepower to destroy her enemies.

Players who are curious about when they can get their hands on Jix will be able to visit the Item Shop in the game after November 4 at 8 PM ET. This is when the skin will be made available in the store, along with any relevant bundles and other items that will be available on the day.

Below, you can find a list of all Jinx-related items that will be available in the shop, although we do not have an idea of pricing at this time and will update the article accordingly when they arrive in the game.

Arcane Jinx Outfit

Pow Pow Crusher Pickaxe

Jinxed Spray

Jinx’s Dream Monkey Back Bling

Playground (Instrumental) Lobby Track

Wreaking Havoc Loading Screen

Katchoo! Loading Screen

Jinx will only be available in the store for a limited time, so make sure you grab the skin before it rotates out of the store, as it seems unlikely that it will return any time soon, if at all.