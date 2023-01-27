What to do when Skirmishes are too hard in Fire Emblem Engage?

Compared to other games in the series, Fire Emblem Engage has challenging Skirmishes. These battles put your strategies and army to the test, and if you’re looking for some easy experience points, you won’t find them in Skirmishes. If you find yourself struggling to or cannot beat these side battles, there are multiple things you can do to achieve victory.

Use your emblem rings when Skirmishes are too hard in Fire Emblem Engage

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing is to prepare before you even get into battle. Level up your units at the area in Somniel, eat meals to give you stat boosts, inherit skills from your emblem rings, or upgrade your weapons to make them stronger. Doing so will give your character more of an edge in battle and might tip them over the scale enough for you to achieve victory.

Before you even think about using your Emblem Rings in battle, make sure they’re equipped with the right characters. For example, you might want to put Sigurd’s emblem ring on a cavalry unit to give them even more movement. But, if you give it to a unit with incredibly high strength, like Louis, he turns into a far-moving tank that can dart across the battlefield. The same goes for bond rings. At the beginning of the game, you’ll have a limited number of emblem rings, so a majority of your army will have bond rings equipped. Give your party the right kind of stat bonuses using these rings, and they’ll be more useful on the battlefield.

If you’re still struggling to beat those pesky Skirmish battles, switch your tactics so you’re playing as defensively as possible. Keep your units together in a group formation so no one can get ganged up upon. Move around the map, so you’re only taking small groups one at a time. Use your indirect units like archers and mages to deal chip damage to physical fighters, and then have your direct attack units finish them off. Remember what is effective against what. Use magic against armored enemies and bows against fliers. A good offense is a good defense.

Last but not least, if you still can’t beat Skirmish battles, just give up. They’re optional, and you don’t have to do them. You could also lower the difficulty, but if you’re already playing on normal mode, it can’t be lowered any further.