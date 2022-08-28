What to do with Dendro Sigils in Genshin Impact

As is the case with every region in Genshin Impact, Sumeru comes with its own Elemental Sigil. Since Sumeru is the land of Dendro, it’s a no-brainer that Dendro Sigils are scattered throughout the area. While Mondstadt’s Anemo Sigils and Liyue’s Geo Sigils could only be used in Mondstadt’s souvenir shop, Sumeru’s Dendro Sigils, much like Inazuma’s Electro Sigils, serve more than one purpose. That said, many might know where to utilize Dendro Sigils in the game, and if you are in the same boat, refer to the guide below.

Where to use Dendro Sigils

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will be able to use Dendro Sigils at the Tree of Dreams. This is very similar to Inazuma, where you spend Electro Sigils at Sacred Sakura to get various favors. Each time you spend 35 Dendro Sigils at Tree of Dreams, the tree will level up, and you’ll get different rewards. The amount of Dendro sigils it will take to level up each time remains the same no matter your individual level.

Tree of Dreams is located Northeast of Vanarana and can be seen on the world map if you have already unlocked it. However, you must complete a few perquisites before accessing Tree of Dreams. Regardless, if you follow Sumeru’s main story quest line, it should eventually unlock the tree.

There are several ways of obtaining Dendro Sigils in Genshin Impact. You can potentially get them from the chests you open in Sumeru or by leveling up Statues of Seven in the same region. Furthermore, Dendro Sigils are rewarded when you complete any domain in Sumeru for the first time.