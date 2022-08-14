What to do with Dissenting Followers in Cult of the Lamb

Being a cult leader means dealing with people, and some of them won’t like what you have to say. When Dissenters show up in Cult of the Lamb, they can really throw a wrench into your system. Here’s how to identify them and what to do about it.

Related: How to unlock Follower Forms in Cult of the Lamb

What is a Dissenter?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every new Follower in Cult of the Lamb has the chance to be a Dissenter, characterized by red eyes with double pupils (as seen in the screenshot above). Their very presence will cause your cult’s faith to periodically drop, and they’re prone to leaving and taking resources with them on the way out. Thus, dealing with them quickly is key.

Dealing with Dissenters in Cult of the Lamb

Image via Massive Monster

There are two main methods of dealing with a Dissenter, and we’ll go through them in order of intensity. Step one is simply talking to them. You’ll get the option to reeducate the Dissenter, and they’ll be fully converted to your side once you bring their red meter down. Unfortunately, this takes a few rounds, and you can only reeducate a Dissenter once per day. To balance this out, you’ll need to build a Prison, unlocked in Tier 2 of the Divine Inspiration skill tree. As seen in the image at the top of this article, the Prison holds a Follower in place, so locking up a Dissenter means they won’t be able to speak to others and bring down the faith meter. That means you can safely reeducate them each day without fear of them leaving or causing more problems.

The second option is a fast, but extreme solution. There are a variety of Rituals that involve sacrificing a member of your cult, and Dissenters qualify. Sacrifice of the Flesh, Ascend Follower, and Ritualistic Fight Pit all involve the death of a Follower, but we don’t recommend the last one since the Dissenter could end up winning the fight. Note that there are tradeoffs with each all of these, and your specific cult could have further reactions depending on the Doctrines you’ve chosen. In any case, it is an instant way to rid yourself of a Dissenter if you don’t want to convert them.