How to unlock Follower Forms in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb is all about running your own cult, just as the name says. Your Followers can take on a variety of different Forms, with a pool of 38 different animals and various color schemes. Lots of the faces come from a general pool, but a good portion are also themed after the game’s four main biomes: Darkwood, Anura, Anchordeep, and Silk Cradle. Whether you want to customize every Follower that comes your way or make a camp full of clones, you’re going to want more Forms to choose from. Here’s how to get them.

Related: How to command followers in Cult of the Lamb

Get more Followers

One way to get more Follower Forms is to simply get more Followers in general. Every one you get comes with a random animal face and color scheme, and if it’s one you haven’t seen before, it’ll be unlocked for future customization. Save Followers on Crusades, purchase them from Helob when available, and agree to welcome newcomers when asked by other members of the cult — these will all increase your ranks, providing an opportunity for new Forms every time.

Buy Follower Forms

Screenshot by Gamepur

One guaranteed way to get new Forms is to buy them. You may find them for sale at the game’s shops, but if not, look for the magic mirror-esque device seen in the screenshot above. You’ll find one at most locations outside of your camp. Pay 10 gold, and you’ll get a random Follower Form from the machine in a gacha-like manner. You can do this as often as you want, though you can only get Forms from the biomes you’ve currently unlocked.

Complete quests and go on Crusades

Finally, Follower Forms may be given to you for completing quests like playing Knucklebones, visiting other locations, and helping the game’s NPCs. They can also be randomly awarded in chests during Crusades. At the risk of oversimplifying things, just keep making runs, and the Follower Forms will, well, follow. The more Crusades you go on, the more Followers you’ll convert anyway.