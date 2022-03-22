As you explore Shibuya in Ghostwire: Tokyo, you’ll find plenty of food and drinks that you can use while battling the Visitors. One notable item you’ll find is dog food. It’s a valuable item, but not one you want to eat. Here’s what you need to know about what to do with dog food in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Some of the few remaining things in Ghostwire: Tokyo are the many dogs and cats you can find throughout the city. They’re left without owners to take with them, and they’re pretty hungry. You’ll be able to feed them as you explore the game, so long as you have Spectral Vision available. You’ll unlock this ability within Chapter 2.

Using Spectral Vision, you’ll be able to approach a dog and read their thoughts. When reading their thoughts, and you have dog food available, you’ll be able to offer it to them. Shortly after giving them dog food, the canine companion will provide you with a reward, giving you money or showing you a hidden path you may have missed without their help. We highly recommend grabbing as much dog food as possible to provide it to the hungry animals to learn more about Shibuya in Ghostwire.

Every time you feed a dog, make sure to wait before them after feeding them to receive your full reward.