What to do with Dragonwound Grease in Elden Ring

If dragons are giving you trouble, why not try some Dragonwound Grease? This handy item is something you should keep on your person at all times for when a dragon happens to come by. The item description states that it “coats an armament, granting anti-dragon effects. Here’s what you do with Dragonwound Grease in Elden Ring.

You will come across many different types of grease as you travel the world. Each of them grants you a different bonus whenever you apply it to your weapon. To apply it to your weapon, go into your inventory and select it. You will see that your weapon changes color slightly after it is applied to show the effect is there.

While your weapon is affected by the Dragonwound Grease, you will deal increased damage to dragon enemies. This is great when dealing with the dragon boss at the lake. Apply this material before the battle, and Agheel won’t know what hit them. When the effect on the weapon ends, the color will disappear, so make sure to pay attention to when that happens.