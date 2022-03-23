Tengu are one of the several Yokai you can expect to encounter in Ghostwire: Tokyo. They’re extremely helpful, and you can find them throughout the city. However, how you use them can be difficult, and when you first find them flying around, they might seem like an enemy. Here’s what you need to know about what to do with Tengu in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The Tengu you find flying around or flying in a single spot allows you to grapple up to locations you usually wouldn’t be able to reach. They indicate an area you can target and then use a spirit cord to grab them. You can target them by holding down the L2 trigger on your PlayStation controller and then clicking the ‘X’ button to grapple up to their location.

You’ll know they are nearby because of their sounds and a mini-map icon. After passing them once, you’ll find them on your larger map, making it easy to indicate the best locations for you to traverse Shibuya and explore the tops of buildings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you progress through Ghostwire and unlock additional skill points, you’ll learn the skill to summon a Tengu to you. You’ll be able to do this in your skill tree after unlocking your standard Tengu Grapple ability. However, you will need to find at least seven Magatama in the game before you can learn this ability, so don’t expect to do it until you progress through the story.