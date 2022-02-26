The Chrysalids’ Memento is a key item you can find in Elden Ring if you’re willing to adventure and explore Stormveil Castle. The Castle has seen unsayable atrocities while under the guidance of Godrick. However, you can use this Memento, and give it to a particular person to further their quest. This guide will cover what to do with the Chrysalids’ Memento in Elden Ring.

The item will have some use with Roderika. You initially found her outside the Castle, the woman who gave you the Jellyfish Spirit, over by the Stormhill Shack. Once you grab this item, you’ll want to bring it back to her and offer it to advance her quest. However, when you arrive, she will be gone from this point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Instead, you’ll have to find her at the Roundtable Hold. She will be standing next to the fire when you arrive. Speak with her and present the Memento, and she will thank you for doing this. You’ll need to speak to her several times and wait until she accepts it from you. Following Godrick’s defeat, she makes her way to Roundtable Hold, but we had to do other activities and return to her at a time before presenting her with the Memento.