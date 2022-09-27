What to do with the cross and summoning circle in Sunny Meadows in Phasmophobia?

The Sunny Meadows institution is a massive map in Phasmophobia. You will have the chance to explore it with your ghost hunting team as you attempt to track down what could be haunting the facility. It’s a massive complex with several twists and turns within it. One of the first rooms you encounter is a church with a massive cross on the right side. This cross will react to cursed possessions in the game. What do you do with the cross and the summoning circle in Sunny Meadows in Phasmophobia?

What the cross does in the Sunny Meadows church in Phasmophobia

The cross will react if you have enough cursed possessions available during your contract. You can have it activate by going to the custom difficulty, going to the Contract section, and selecting to include at least six cursed possessions. We recommend making sure one of these possessions is the Summoning Circle. After doing this, bring a lighter with you in your equipment. You can also choose to deal with a Friendly Ghost to ensure it does not go into Hunt mode when you do this.

Now, load up the Sunny Meadows or Sunny Meadows Restricted map and start the game. Grab the lighter from the available item wall, and bring it with you to enter Sunny Meadows. You shouldn’t have to go far. Proceed straight down the hallway through two rooms and then enter the doors on the left or right. This will lead to a church, and a massive cross will be on the right side of the room. If you activate all six cursed possessions, you will find the Summoning Circle and the other items in the small red circles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All you have to do is light the five candles inside the Summoning Circle, as you normally would, and you will bring the ghost to you. The same thing will happen when the ghost will appear in the circle, but now the cross in the church will light up on fire. It’s a fun little to do if you have enough Cursed Possessions in your game, which is different from the traditional Summoning Circle use. Beyond the cross lighting on fire, there’s not too much changing here.