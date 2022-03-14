What to do with the Elden Remembrance in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s powerful final boss, the Elden Beast, drops the Elden Remembrance upon death, which you can use to obtain some valuable loot for Elden Ring’s postgame. To use the Remembrance, take it to Finger Reader Enia in Roundtable Hold.

Here, you’ll be able to exchange it for one of two items: Marika’s Hammer, or the Sacred Relic Sword. The hammer deals both physical and holy damage, and doesn’t require particularly high attributes to wield; you’ll only need 20 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 19 Faith. It also has D-class scaling with each of these attributes. Its unique skill, Gold Breaker, is almost identical to an attack performed by Radagon. The skill sees you leap into the air, imbue the hammer with light, and then slam it down hard on the ground.

The other weapon, the Sacred Relic Sword, is a greatsword that also has fairly low requirements to wield. You’ll need 14 Strength, 24 Dexterity, and 22 Faith to use it. It also scales with each of those attributes. This weapon’s unique skill, Wave of Gold, sees your character imbue the sword with a golden aura, before taking a horizontal swing that launches a golden wave of magic in front of them. This gold wave is rather wide, and travels a long distance, making it an ideal way to tackle some of Elden Ring’s various two-on-one boss fights in New Game+.