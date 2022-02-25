The Festering Bloody Finger will be an item you’ll want to go out of your way to find in Elden Ring. With it, you’ll be able to engage with other players in an online space, but in a much more hostile manner rather than helping them. Although, you might end up dying yourself if you’re not careful. In this guide, we’re going to cover what to do with the Festering Bloody Finger in Elden Ring and its importance.

By using the Festering Bloody Finger, you can invade another player’s Elden Ring world while they are online and attack them. For players who are eager to jump into the game and engage in PvP combat, you’ll want to go out of your way to find the Festering Bloody Finger and take down anyone you can attack.

We were able to find our first Festering Bloody Finger by visiting the Nomadic Merchant in Limgrave East. In the forest area, you can find them south of the Minor Erdtree. You’ll want to look for their campfire smoke to pin down their location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, the Festering Bloody Finger will be worth 1,000 Runes. Make sure to use these runes wisely if you want to grab the item early.