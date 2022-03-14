What to do with the Remembrance of the Fire Giant in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s toughest bosses will drop Remembrances — items that can either be consumed for a large number of Runes, or exchanged for some valuable gear. In the case of the towering Fire Giant, he’ll drop the Remembrance of the Fire Giant once defeated. Provided you don’t consume it for Runes, you can use this item by visiting Finger Reader Enia in Roundtable Hold.

The Remembrance can be used to obtain one of two items from Enia: The Giant’s Red Braid whip, or the Burn, O Flame! incantation. The whip deals out both physical and fire damage, and scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Faith. Additionally, the requirements to wield the whip are fairly low; you only need 18 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 21 Faith. You’ll also have to pay 10,000 Runes in addition to giving up the Remembrance. Its unique skill is Flame Dance, which sees your character coat the whip in fire before unleashing a multi-hit, hard to avoid combo with it.

Meanwhile, the Burn, O Flame! incantation only requires 27 Faith to wield. This incantation raises multiple pillars of fire around the caster, similar to one of the AOE attacks employed by the Fire Giant during his fight. It’s a pretty deadly AOE attack that’s most effective when taking on groups of enemies.