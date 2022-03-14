What to do with the Remembrance of the Rot Goddess in Elden Ring

Malenia is one of Elden Ring’s hardest bosses — she might even be one of the toughest bosses across all of FromSoftware’s Souls games. But if you take this superboss down, you’ll walk away with the Remembrance of the Rot Goddess, which you can give to Finger Reader Enia for some high-tier equipment.

One of these items is the Hand of Malenia, which is a replica of the long blade utilized by Malenia in her battle. It’s a powerful katana that scales well with Dexterity, but poorly with Strength. Appropriately enough, you’ll need high Dexterity — 48 to be exact — to wield the blade, along with 16 Strength. Its unique skill is Waterfowl Dance, which you might remember as Malenia’s nearly impossible to evade AOE slash attack. It’s a devastatingly powerful move that is rather hard to dodge, making it a useful technique for both PvE and PvP. If that wasn’t enough, the weapon also causes blood loss buildup.

You can also use the Remembrance to obtain the Scarlet Aeonia incantation, which requires 35 Faith to use. This is basically a copy of Malenia’s AOE attack from her second phase, where she creates a flower that explodes, spreading Scarlet Rot everywhere. Given that Scarlet Rot is one of the deadlier status effects in the game, this incantation is particularly useful for taking out groups of enemies, or other human players during PvP.