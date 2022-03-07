What to do with the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis in Elden Ring

The Valkyrie’s Prosthesis is a key item you can find in Elden Ring. It’s in the Shaded Castle, guarded by a Cleanrot Knight. If you find this item in your adventures, you might not know what to do with it or who needs it to progress further in their story. This item is tied to a specific character and is needed to progress their story. This guide will cover what to do with Valkyrie’s Prosthesis in Elden Ring.

You need this to progress through Millicent’s story. She’s the woman plagued with Scarlot Rot in the Church of the Plague, outside of Sellia, Town of Sorcery. After you work with Gowry to obtain the Gold Needle and then lower the barriers in the town, you can progress up the hill to the Church of the Plague and give it to Millicent. Then, once you’ve rested at a site of grace, you can find Millicent standing and you want to speak with her. Later, she’ll be back at Gowry’s hut. There, you can speak with her, and she’ll say she will go on a journey.

The next time you’ll find her, Millicent will be in the Atlus Plateau region, outside Lux Ruins, to the north. There, you can speak with her again, and if you have the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis, she can receive it, and you’ll be able to progress her story. The next step in your journey will be to head to the northeast in the Atlus Plateau to Dominula, Windmill Village.