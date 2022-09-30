When does World Cup Mode come to FIFA 23?

In FIFA 2014 and FIFA 2018, World Cup modes were added to the games as free DLC at the same times as the actual World Cup events were happening. This was a great way for gamer’s to celebrate the greatest event in the entire football calendar, and was widely preferred to EA Sports old habit of releasing a completely separate World Cup game. The FIFA 23 season will see EA Sports adopting much the same free DLC system as in FIFA 14 and FIFA 18, only this time there won’t be just one World Cup. There’ll be two!

How to play World Cup in FIFA 23

There are two World Cup events officially licensed in FIFA 23: the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/ New Zealand 2023. EA Sports has promised that both World Cups will be coming to FIFA 23 “as post launch updates at no additional cost”. So, if you’ve already bought FIFA 23, you don’t need to do anything else to play the World Cup except wait until the World Cup.

Is World Cup mode in FIFA 23?

The answer is: not yet. EA Sports has promised “more details in the build-up to each tournament”. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 starts on November 20, 2022, so it’s likely that the World Cup DLC will be made available on that same day. Expect precise details regarding content and timings during the few weeks leading up to the tournament. The World Cup final will be played on December 18, 2022, but it’s likely that the World Cup content will remain playable long after that date, hopefully until the end of the football season.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/ New Zealand 2023 starts on July 20, 2023 so again, it’s safe to assume that the Women’s World Cup FIFA 23 content will be downloadable on or around that day. The Women’s World Cup final will be played on August 20, 2023, and the Women’s World Cup FIFA 23 content will probably remain playable until the start of the 23/24 football season.