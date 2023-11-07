What’s Lightning McQueen’s Hitbox in Rocket League?

Lightning McQueen is finally coming to Rocket League, but what hitbox does the speedy little guy operate off of?

It’s not every day that your favorite game gets blessed with the presence of a 7x Piston Cup Racing Series Champion, but that’s exactly what’s happening to Rocket League when Monty “Lightning” McQueen, the face Rust-eze, hit stores on November 7.

While his dynamic look and unbelievable meme potential might be enough to sway prospective buyers, hitboxes are a huge part of Rocket League, so it’s important to know what you’re buying before spending your hard-earned cash on a mega-bundle, no matter how cool it looks on the surface.

Lightning McQueen’s Rocket League Hitbox

Despite his smaller stature, Lightning McQueen’s body type is built around the much larger Dominus hitbox. This means our favorite Cars star will feel taller and wider than we see on screen.

This makes a huge difference in gameplay, as Rocket League is about finesse. Being able to predict exactly how your car will interact with the ball is absolutely crucial to making plays.

As an avid Octane player, it’s easy to tell the difference when playing with a car that uses any other hitbox. The oversized dimensions tend to make routine actions more complicated. Stuff like collecting boost pads or half-flipping affects your muscle memory, and it’s not the kind of thing you want to be surprised by.

Why are Hitboxes important in Rocket League?

Hitboxes are the in-game measurements that make up your car’s body type. Each vehicle in Rocket League is assigned one, with many of them operating off either the Octane, Dominus, or Fennec variations. This means no matter how a car looks, if it’s using the Dominus hitbox, it will operate the same as the Dominus would in every scenario.

Lightning McQueen’s Dominus hitbox is made up of these Unreal Unit dimensions, the in-engine measurement system that makes up the entire game.

Length: 127.93

127.93 Width: 83.28

83.28 Height: 31.3

If you’re unfamiliar with the various kinds of hitboxes in Rocket League, check out our guide here. You don’t have to know the specific measurements, but it will help explain interactions that don’t seem to line up with what you’re seeing on screen.