When does One Piece Odyssey take place? Answered

One Piece Odyssey features the latest adventure of the Straw Hat Pirates, but some are wondering when it takes place in terms of the timeline of the series. The One Piece spin-off media that exists outside of the manga often takes liberties with the timeline, with some of the films and filler arcs of the anime featuring events that could not have happened alongside the canon storyline, as they’re considered standalone adventures. The question is, does One Piece Odyssey fall in the canon or does it take place in its own version of the timeline?

Does One Piece Odyssey fit the canon timeline?

image via Bandai Namco

In One Piece Odyssey, the Straw Hat Pirates are trapped on a mysterious island, where they can relive some of the previous story arcs. This means One Piece Odyssey includes the Alabasta Kingdom arc, as well as storylines like Water 7 and Enies Lobby. It’s clear that One Piece Odyssey is set after the in-universe timeskip, as all of the characters use their design from the Fishman Island story arc, but there are issues pinpointing exactly when the story takes place.

There are two issues regarding One Piece Odyssey’s timeline placement. In One Piece Odyssey, the Straw Hat Pirates can relive the Dressrosa arc, which means that the events of the game have to take place after that storyline. The problem is that the Straw Hat Pirates were separated at the start of Dressrosa and weren’t reunited until the Wano arc, which only recently ended in the One Piece manga. Most of the crew were reunited during the Zou arc, but Sanji was absent at this point, and he is one of One Piece Odyssey’s playable characters.

The second issue involves the absence of Jinbe as a member of the crew, as he joins the Straw Hat Pirates during the Wano arc. Jinbe isn’t part of the crew in One Piece Odyssey, which means he hasn’t joined yet. This means that One Piece Odyssey doesn’t fit in with the canon timeline, as the Straw Hat Pirates weren’t together from Dressrosa to Wano, and Jinbe isn’t part of the crew. One Piece Odyssey has an original storyline that acts as a standalone adventure, existing outside of the boundaries of the timeline, and is meant to be enjoyed in the same way as the other One Piece spin-offs.