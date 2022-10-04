For many people who love lore and the world of Overwatch, the biggest reason to look forward to Overwatch 2 was the exciting story mode. This and other PvE content has been promised for the game, which is about as exciting of a development as Overwatch has had since the beginning. However, while players are jumping into the free-to-play PvP multiplayer, the story mode and other PvE content won’t be available at launch. When can you expect to get your hands on the Overwatch 2 story mode?

Related: When does Overwatch 2 story mode release? Answered

When does story mode come to Overwatch 2?

Unfortunately, as of this writing, we do not know when Overwatch 2’s story mode will be brought to the game. While we get the PvP update in October 2022, no clear window for thr story and Hero Missions has been given except hopefully in 2023. Being big fans of the lore and events in Overwatch, we are hoping they are available sooner rather than later.

We would normally love to give our speculative guess on when you could hope to see story mode come to Overwatch 2, but the truth is we have absolutely no idea. Since Overwatch 2’s announcement in 2019, very little has been shown on the story mode outside of a couple of presentations. Since it was announced that the PvP and PvE would release separately, the PvP has taken all of the spotlight with nothing recently being shown from the story. Overwatch 2 has also seemingly received multiple delays, so hopefully the story has not been pushed back too far.

We do not expect the Overwatch 2 story to be shown off again any time soon. With the battle pass and season content getting underway, we fully expect the next reveal for PvE not to be until early 2023, but hopefully we are wrong.