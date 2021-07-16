When does Pokémon Go Fest 2021 start in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is set to be a massive two-day event in Pokémon Go for players to earn various rewards, exclusive Pokémon encounters, and the chance to face several legendary Pokémon. Despite it being a huge event, the festivities do not last for long. So you need to act fast to make sure you don’t miss all of the bonuses, celebrations, and big events that are set to happen. So when does Pokémon Go Fest 2021 start, and what time do all of the events take place in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will happen from July 17 to 18. On the first day, the event kicks off at 10 AM and continues until 6 PM in your local time zone. The first day is about four rotating habitats, and those habitats will switch off from 10 to 6 every hour. We have a list of all the habitat rotations over here, and you reference those to see when certain Pokémon are going to appear. Capturing rare and exclusive will be the big focus for the first day, so make sure to take part in it when you can.

On the second day, July 18, the timetable remains the same, with the event starting at 10 AM and going until 6 PM in your local time zone, and it’ll be all about raiding. Legendary Pokémon will be spawning all over the world in five-star raids for you to fight against, giving you a chance to tackle these behemoths and add them to your collection. Again, you will need a few trainers to help you beat them, so make sure to take a reliable team with you and work together. Similar to the first day, there will be rotating Raid Hours every hour, and we have all of those times listed over here.

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will have background benefits when these bigger events are not happening. The music will be changed, a distinct background will be in the mobile game, and several Pokémon that you’re not used to seeing are set to appear in the wild. Even when the big events are not happening, make sure to wander around to see what exclusive Pokémon you can find to catch.

This event is a ticketed event. If you want to participate with other players worldwide, make sure to grab your Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket before all of the events start on July 17.