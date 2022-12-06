When does The Revision Zero exotic release in Destiny 2?

The Revision Zero is a special exotic available in Destiny 2. You can find it during the Season of the Seraph, and this is not the seasonal exotic. Instead, you can earn this one by completing a special quest that will be available to all players, but you will need to wait for a bit before the quest is available. Here’s what you need to know about when the Revision Zero exotic releases in Destiny 2.

When can you get the Revision Zero exotic in Destiny 2?

The Revision Zero won’t arrive at the start of the Season of the Seraph. Instead, it’s going to be available closer to the end of 2022, on December 20. This is the second to last Tuesday of 2022, and this is when the quest for the weapon unlocks, Operation: Seraph’s Shield. This is one of the weekly quests that have to do with the main story of the Season of the Seraph, so that means keeping up with the weekly activities and working your way through this Season.

The best way to be prepared for this Season is to make sure you’ve purchased the Season Pass, and you’re going with the More than a Weapon quest. These Operations are distinct activities you unlock by completing Heist Battlegrounds and gathering up Seraph Key Codes. The key codes are awarded to you by completing any of the Destiny 2 activities and playlists already in the game. We recommend having a good amount of these key codes so you don’t have to farm them when the weekly reset happens in Destiny 2.

Once Operation: Seraph’s Shield arrives, Revision Zero won’t be too far away for you. It’ll be a small gift to you from the Bungie team before we enter 2023.