Disney Dreamlight Valley brings in a lot of your favorite characters, but probably one of the more surprising appearances is the presence of Scar from The Lion King. The movie is definitely one of the most beloved 90s movies, but the inclusion of that movies main villain alongside an area filled with good guys is unexpected to see. However, he is definitely coming to the game, even being included in the game’s cover art. When is Scar coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley?

When is Scar available in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

While we do not know an exact date for when Scar is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley, we know he will appear with the game’s first early access update sometime in the Fall season.

How's your Valley coming along? Already daydreaming about what's next? 💭



Our first two updates will introduce some truly beloved (and maybe even feared) characters, realms and stories – and that's just the start!



We'll have more to share soon, so stay tuned ✨ pic.twitter.com/CLltZXL9jX — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 10, 2022

This is called The Lion King update and is confirmed to further the main story and include more surprises. As of this writing, we don’t know what these surprises could be. Potentially more Lion King characters like Timon and Pumba would fit the game, but them coming alongside Scar feels like an odd match and they haven’t been shown in the game yet regardless.

While we don’t know the exact date yet, we can guess that this likely will come sometime in October, maybe early November. We also know the Toy Story update is coming late in the Fall season, so that is likely in December. We expect a more precise date announcement will arrive in the coming weeks.

As stated above, Scar is a bit of an outlier when compared to other villagers in the game like Mickey Mouse, Wall-E, and Moana, but Ursula is in the game, so he is not the first villain. It is just odd with no Simba around for Scar to be brought to the game. We don’t know exactly what he will bring to the game yet, but it should be some new activities and quests for you to complete.