Cooking is a huge part of Disney Dreamlight Valley. The recipes that you discover allow you to create wonderful meals for yourself and the residents of the valley, which are then used to increase your energy when consumed or your Friendship Level when given away. One of the noticeably difficult meals to make is Crepes, and this guide will show you just how to make Crepes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Crepes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated on a scale of one to five stars to not only show how good the meal is but to show how many ingredients are needed to make the meal. Since Crepes are a four-star meal, they require four ingredients to cook. But Crepes are very similar to other meals like Waffles and it is easy to mix the two up if you don’t know the recipe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make Crepes, you will need the following ingredients:

Wheat

Eggs

Milk

Vanilla

The ingredient that makes Crepes different from Waffles is the Vanilla. Waffles require Sugar instead. To get the ingredients on the list, you will need to unlock both Chez Remy and the Sunlit Plateau biome. The Eggs and Milk can both be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry right away. You won’t need to upgrade the restaurant to unlock the ingredients like you do for Peanuts.

The Wheat can be obtained early on in the game by purchasing Wheat Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Finally, the Vanilla can be obtained from the Sunlit Plateau. Opening this biome will cost 7,000 Dreamlight. After that, Vanilla can be found growing throughout the biome similar to Basil and Oregano in other biomes.