Marvel’s Avengers to drop Klaw Raid and Spider-Man at end of November

Marvel’s Avengers has officially unveiled the exact date for the Discordant Sound Raid featuring Klaw and the new Spider-Man event — both will happen on November 30, a post-Thanksgiving treat for the player base. The Spider-Man hero event will only be available for copies of the game on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

On the same date, there will be new earnable cosmetics called the Cosmetic Vendor and Shipment System. There will be other ongoing activities and events happening around that time, including the Corrupted Vibranium, Red Room Takeover, and bonus XP will be rewarded that weekend.

Power Level cap will also increase on November 30, and Gear Upgrade and Resources will be reworked. There will also be a Hawkeye Nameplate Challenge to correspond to the release date of the Disney+ series Hawkeye. More outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe are also part of the update.

Mark those calendars! A slew of content and reworks is all dropping on November 30!



🔊 Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound

⚙️ Gear Upgrade and Resources Reworks

👕 Earned Cosmetics

🕸️ Spider-Man Hero Event for PS4 and PS5

💡 …and more!



Read – https://t.co/W68pC9UlC2 pic.twitter.com/YcNMzXleog — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 4, 2021

Spider-Man has been revealed to be coming to Avengers since before the game launched. The character’s exclusivity to the PlayStation was meant with an outcry, and not much about the character’s appearance in Avengers had been revealed since then. That is until the developers reveal the character was still coming to the game, and then a roadmap for the game showed that the character was coming at the same time as the game’s first Raid during the Fall/Winter of 2021.