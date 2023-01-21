When is the best time to promote characters to Advanced Classes in Fire Emblem Engage?

Promoting characters to advanced classes is a critical part of Fire Emblem Engage. This is how you make your characters stronger as you progress through the game, and it gives them access to additional abilities. A difficult thing to figure out is when you should be making this promotion. A character can become an Advanced Class when they reach level 10, but is the best time to do it? Here’s what you need to know about the best time to promote characters to their advanced classes in Fire Emblem Engage.

The best time for characters to get Advanced Classes in Fire Emblem Engage

For a character to be promoted to an Advanced Class, you need a Master Seal, for that character to be level 10 in their Basic Class, and to make sure they meet all weapon proficiency requirements of their next Class. The weapon proficiency requirements are obtained from progressing Bond Levels with the Emblem Rings, so make sure they reach this level and wear that specific ring. However, promoting a character when they meet these minimum requirements is likely not the best option.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In our experience, the best time for you to promote a character to an Advanced Class, or switch them to another Basic Class, is when they reach level 20 with their present Class. The reason for this is that they received the maximum stat upgrades for remaining in that Class and all the benefits for reaching that level. If you switch a character to another class before reaching level 20 or promote them to an Advanced Class, they miss out on the stat boosts they would receive when leveling up their current Class.

It can take a while for a character to reach level 20, but this is why there are so few Master Seals for you to find while playing Fire Emblem Engage. Eventually, the Item Shop carries an endless supply of them that you can use on your characters, so you should not feel too much pressure to promote a character immediately. Instead, our best recommendation is to level up characters through the Arena, the Tower of Trials, or by participating in Skirmishes, which appear as side missions on the map.