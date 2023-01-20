The Tower of Trials in Fire Emblem Engage is a good way to test your party’s skills against multiple challenges. There are several online activities you can do while playing here, but there’s one that does not require an online connection, which all players can participate in once they unlock it. Outside of the Arena, this is a good place for your characters to become stronger and earn multiple rewards. Here’s what you need to know about how the Tower of Trials works in Fire Emblem Engage.

All activities at the Tower of Trials in Fire Emblem Engage

You can pick three activities from when the Tower of Trials unlocks after completing the chapter six battle in the main story. You need to revisit the Somniel for this area to unlock, which will be in the far south. When you arrive, enter the Tower of Trials, and you can do one of the three activities: Tempest Trial, Relay Trial, or Outrealm Trial. The Tempest Trial is offline, whereas the Relay and Outrealm trials require an online connection.

Temptest Trial

The Temptest Trial will not be available when you initially unlock the Tower of Trials. This mode unlocks when you reach and complete Chapter 11. This is an activity where you can your party will battle in consecutive back-to-back battles, and each one becomes more complex than the last one. When you’re done, you’ll receive rewards based on how far you got and the overall difficulty of these battles. You will not lose the use of any items or lose any characters if they perish in this activity.

Relay Trial

The Relay Trial is an activity you can do online with a friend. The two of you will jump into a Fire Emblem Engage map, and you need to work together to progress through the fights. A Relay ticket is required to participate in this game mode, and it’s recommended players have characters roughly the same level to cooperate better.

Outrealm Trial

The final Tower of Trials activity is the Outrealm Trial, an online mode. You can go head-to-head against another player’s curated team and face off against it. An AI will control your opponent’s curated squad, but every character option was made by another player who has Fire Emblem Engage and opted for this mode. In addition, some of these maps can be edited by other players or yourself.