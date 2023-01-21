When a character joins your party in Fire Emblem Engage, they typically start at a Basic class. This is the starting class for this character, and there’s an option to change this if you have Second Seal. Eventually, your character reaches a point when they can no longer level up with their current class, and they can become stronger, with a chance to become one of the several Advanced Classes. You will need to meet some requirements to make this happen. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Advanced Classes in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to give characters an Advanced Class in Fire Emblem Engage

If you want to grant a character an Advanced Class, the first thing you need to do is make sure you have a Master Seal. A Master Seal is a rare item you can acquire while exploring the game, or it might be a mission reward through the regular story. There’s also a chance a Master Seal can appear at the Item Shop in Somniel, a location that highly encourages you to return after every battle. A Master Seal is required for any character to unlock an Advanced Class.

On top of having a Master Seal, the character needs to be at least level 10 in their current Basic Class. Therefore, any character that has not reached level 10 with a Basic Class won’t be able to use a Master Seal, and you’re better off focusing on leveling them up and using them more often in combat.

Another thing to keep in mind when attempting to give a character an Advanced Class is if they meet the weapon requirements for a class. For example, if you want a character to become a Swordmaster, they need to have proficiency with Swords. Rather than teaching these weapon talents to characters during combat, how you give characters weapon proficiency in Fire Emblem Engage is through the Emblem Rings. To learn the Swords proficiency, a character needs to have a Bond Level of 8 with the Marth Emblem Ring.

A character needs a Master Seal, a character with at least a level 10 Basic Class, and the correct weapon proficiencies for a specific Advanced Class, and that’s everything you need to progress a character forward.