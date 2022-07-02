Sega announced that the PlayStation 4 version of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will finally be available outside Japan. The original Phantasy Star Online 2 was released on the PS4 in 2016, but exclusively in Japan. Phantasy Star Online 2 wouldn’t release worldwide until 2020 and was only available globally on Windows. Xbox One versions of the game were released exclusively in North America and Europe in 2020. The New Genesis update launched worldwide on June 9, 2021. The global release for Phantasy Star Online 2 and the New Genesis update on the PS4 wouldn’t be announced until a year later.

When is the global release date for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis on the PS4?

Sega officially announced Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will be coming to PlayStation 4 globally on August 31. The company made the announcement at Anime Expo, which is a yearly convention that takes place in Los Angeles.

New Genesis is an updated version of the base Phantasy Star Online 2. New Genesis features plenty of new content that was not in the base game, including new ornaments, emotes, customization, several new characters, and new story beats. New Genesis exists in a Universe separate from the base Phantasy Star Online 2 and is almost a completely new game. The base Phantasy Star Online 2 game was initially launched in 2012 and is free to play.

Phantasy Star is a long-running video game franchise, with the original Phantasy Star launching way back in 1987 on the Sega Saturn. The original Phantasy Star games were classic role-playing games with a sci-fi twist. The Phantasy Star Online games are online action RPGs that have similar aesthetics to the mainline Phantasy Star games. Phantasy Star Online 2 has you make your own character, deciding what they look like and what class they will start as. You are then pulled into a sci-fi world where you travel the stars. The gameplay is based around fighting against wild aliens in the coolest alien tech you can equip.