When is the release date for Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC?

The game is coming very soon.

Image via Square Enix

Square Enix announced at The Game Awards that Final Fantasy VII Remake is headed to PC after more than a year of being only on PlayStation consoles. The game is currently set to release on December 16 on the Epic Games Store; there’s no word on whether it will hit other digital storefronts like Steam.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was previously released for the PlayStation 4 in 2020, and it hit the PlayStation 5 the following year. When it arrives on the Epic Games Store, it will also include the interMISSION DLC, starring Yuffie.

This story is developing…

