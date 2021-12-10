When is the release date for Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC?

Square Enix announced at The Game Awards that Final Fantasy VII Remake is headed to PC after more than a year of being only on PlayStation consoles. The game is currently set to release on December 16 on the Epic Games Store; there’s no word on whether it will hit other digital storefronts like Steam.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was previously released for the PlayStation 4 in 2020, and it hit the PlayStation 5 the following year. When it arrives on the Epic Games Store, it will also include the interMISSION DLC, starring Yuffie.

This story is developing…