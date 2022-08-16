When is the release date for Genshin Impact 3.1? Answered

There is plenty of hype around the Genshin Impact update coming soon, but keen players are always looking forward to when the next chunk of content will drop. Sumeru is a big expansion for the game, but it is only giving three new characters so far. How long will fans need to wait before the next batch of content for Genshin Impact? Here is everything we currently know about when the Genshin Impact 3.1 update will drop and what it might contain.

When will the Genshin Impact 3.1 update be released?

Image via Hoyoverse

Developers HoYoverse has released a firm schedule for the next big updates for Genshin Impact. New content is meant to drop every five weeks, starting with the 3.0 release on August 24. That means that Update 3.1 will drop on September 28, provided that everything goes according to schedule. Delays can certainly happen, especially when running to such a tight schedule.

Traditionally, Genshin Impact content dropped every six weeks rather than five, so there is some speculation about why Hoyoverse wants to increase the release schedule. The likely answer is that the updates will be slightly smaller than they previously were, allowing them to be pushed out faster and build a sense of hype and momentum around the Sumeru region’s reveal.

Update 3.0 is easily the most ambitious expansion for Genshin Impact to date, with a massive area to explore and a whole new elemental type to unleash upon your enemies. Hoyoverse recently shared a lot of the lore, characters, and gameplay mechanics that the game will feature. They seem confident that it will be well worth the long wait.

Genshin Impact 3.1 is likely to come with a host of new characters and potentially new story missions when it is released on September 28, though no details on them have been released just yet. We expect that to come a few weeks after the release of 3.0.