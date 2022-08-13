Everything announced at the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream

HoYoverse hosted a nearly hour long livestream showing off tons of details for players to look forward to on August 24 when version 3.0 drops.

Alongside drops of three new redemption codes for players to claim free Primogems, the livestream was packed with lore about the new Sumeru region and its characters. The main story of this region will be split into two acts called Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark and The Morn A Thousand Roses Brings.

Alongside the new environments, plenty of new monsters were revealed. The most notable being the brand new bosses called Jadeploom Terrorshroom and Electro Regisvine.

To aid in fighting these new threats, we also saw the new Dendro element in action. They showcased the main reactions this element can create, including Burning when paired with Pyro, Bloom when combined with Hydro, and Catalyse when combined with Electro. Two new reactions shown were Quicken and Burgeon.

We got a better look at all the new characters coming in 3.0, though they had already leaked and are well known at this point. However, we did see the full details on the first two banners we will get to pull from.

A few new events were also announced, such as the Graven Innocence event where players will need to take pictures of different flora and fauna as inspiration for Collei to make new toys. More were detailed as well, including the return of Lost Riches and Leyline Overflow.

The final thing of note was the shortened release schedule between versions. Rather than there being six weeks between version updates, 3.0 through 3.3 will only last around a month or so. To compensate, the required XP amounts to level up in each version will be reduced from 1,000 to 900.