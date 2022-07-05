When is the release date for NBA 2K23?

The countdown to a new NBA 2K game is on, as the launch of NBA 2K23 draws closer and closer. While the next NBA 2K game will almost certainly come before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, it would be nice to know an actual release date for the next game in the franchise. NBA 2K22 brought new innovation to The City and The Neighborhood, but what will NBA 2K23 bring? We won’t fully know until it releases, so let’s go over what we know so far regarding the release date for 2K23.

What is NBA 2K23’s release date

NBA 2K23 does have a release date, as of this writing. And much like previous NBA 2K games, this year’s title will launch during the month of September.

Back in May 2022, 2K announced that details regarding the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise would be released during the month of July. This was stated in conjunction with the release that announced that the NBA Summer League, a showcase summer basketball league for rookies and up-and-comers, would be re-named and called the NBA 2K23 Summer League.

Just two days before the NBA 2K23 Summer League began on July 7, the publisher and developer did release first info on the new game on July 5. 2K confirmed that Bulls and NBA legend Michael Jordan will be on the cover of two of NBA 2K23’s special editions: the Michael Jordan Edition and the Champions Edition.

This first dump of news lined up well with what 2K has done in the past. Last summer, 2K confirmed the cover athlete, which wound up being Mavericks star Luka Doncic, and the release date for 2K22 in July. This timeline lines up quite well with past announcements, as the NBA 2K21 release date was confirmed in July 2020.

Additionally, 2K stated that 2K23 will be released on September 9. This lines up quite well with the release of 2K22, which came out on September 10.