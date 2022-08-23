When is the release date for New Tales from the Borderlands? Answered

Gamescom Opening Night Live was full of announcements. Most of these were well-hidden ahead of time, but a few leaked out ahead of time. One of the latter was New Tales from the Borderlands, which we knew about heading into the event. We did not, however, know much outside of its existence. Thankfully, Gamescom ONL revealed several key details, including the game’s release date.

What is New Tales from the Borderlands’ launch date?

New Tales from the Borderlands is right around the corner. The new game will launch on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 21. PC players get even more good news as the game will come to both Steam and the Epic Game Store, meaning you can choose which storefront you want to buy it on.

The latest game in the Borderlands universe will feature three new characters who are all on a mission to get an ever-illusive Vault Key and claim a prize. With this being a narrative, choice-based game, you’ll likely get to shape some of these characters’ personalities, but they do start the game off with their own reasons for wanting the Key. Anu wants the universe to be more than just a place that churns out guns, Octavio seeks fame and fortune, and Fran is simply seeking revenge.

Outside of the main three, we see several new characters who will help fill out the story. There’s also been confirmation that Rhys from Tales from the Borderlands will be in the game to some degree, but we don’t yet know exactly what that will look like. If you haven’t played that game yet, you’re in luck. New Tales from the Borderlands will have both a Standard and Deluxe Edition, with the Deluxe Edition including a copy of Tales from the Borderlands.